 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: COVID and Inflation

  • Comments

People are looking for the reason (to blame) for high inflation. The main cause is COVID - a virus. The COVID lockdown resulted in plants and factories being shut down. The Great Toilet Paper shortage caused a strain on the supply chain. Many businesses had to shut their doors. COVID lockdowns in China resulted in a backlog of orders, a lack of materials, and container ships being stranded off shore in China/ US.

This has created a ripple effect which is being continued by events such as the Russian Invasion in Ukraine and baby formula shortages. This not the result of people spending too much, the Fed raising rates, or any Biden policy. This is a ripple effect from COVID which has caused both financial and mental health hardship on many. When will it end? No one knows, but everyone hopes it will end soon.

Ray Bynum

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Letter: Ticked off consumer

I am a ticked off consumer! Instead of paying $25 for a tank of gas, pre-Biden, I am paying $50+. I go to restaurants and menu items are highe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News