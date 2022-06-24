Letter: COVID and Inflation

People are looking for the reason (to blame) for high inflation. The main cause is COVID - a virus. The COVID lockdown resulted in plants and factories being shut down. The Great Toilet Paper shortage caused a strain on the supply chain. Many businesses had to shut their doors. COVID lockdowns in China resulted in a backlog of orders, a lack of materials, and container ships being stranded off shore in China/ US.

This has created a ripple effect which is being continued by events such as the Russian Invasion in Ukraine and baby formula shortages. This not the result of people spending too much, the Fed raising rates, or any Biden policy. This is a ripple effect from COVID which has caused both financial and mental health hardship on many. When will it end? No one knows, but everyone hopes it will end soon.