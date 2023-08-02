While pets are common carriers of various coronaviruses, these are not the same as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There is some evidence that dogs and cats can be infected with SARS-CoV-2. Studies (Netherlands, Thailand) found pets (2 dogs, 1 cat) were infected, but couldn’t transmit to other pets. Overall, the risk of contracting COVID-19 from your pet is low. It is still important to take precautions to protect yourself and your pet: Wash hands thoroughly after touching your pet or its belongings, avoid close contact with your pet if you are sick, isolate your pet if it becomes sick. If you have any concerns about your pet's health, consult your veterinarian.