Letter: Covid and Stimulus
Letter: Covid and Stimulus

In a more perfect world, an adequate supply of vaccine would be available and anyone receiving a stimulus check would have to show that they had been vaccinated. It’s not just important, but necessary, to reach herd immunity sooner than later for the world to open back up for normalized social, educational and economic interactions. Going forward our country’s mantra should be “no vaccination, no government derived income including government paychecks, government pensions, unemployment, food stamps, etc. Our country is in a War against the pandemic and we shouldn’t be taking half steps. For the benefit of all we must take strong action to overcome the pandemic.

Patricia Heasler

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

