Letter: Covid and the election

How the nation deal with the Covid crisis is the central issue of this campaign. The economy will not recover unless we get Covid under control. Trump’s botched response is irresponsible. It shows us that he only cares about himself. He’s politicized this virus, tearing us apart rather than bringing us together. His selfishness, inconsistency and lack of leadership have put our children and elderly at the greatest risk in the world. A top aide just told us that he has a “flat out disregard for human life”.
Trump’s indifference to matters of life and death, his hypocrisy and ineffective leadership is stunning, as are his compulsive lies downplaying it. He knew in early February that the virus was dangerous, airborne and worse than the flu. His advisors warned him in January that Covid was “not a Democratic hoax”. This president is unfit to lead us in these troubled times. We need to VOTE him out!
Carolyn Wayland
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
