Letter: Covid and Total Deaths

Read the paper or listening to news, you get the impression that Covid deaths are the major cause of death in the United States. In 2019, there were 2, 813,503 total deaths in the United States led by 600,000 from heart disease, 600,000 from cancer, 160,000 from lower respiratory disease, and 55,000 from flu. To keep Covid deaths is perspective, it would be interesting if the Star compared Covid deaths to overall deaths by month in 2020. A comparison should be made for January through May both for Arizona and the total United States. This comparison would provide an interesting insight in the magnitude of Covid versus total deaths
Covid, and the fear of its effects, has upended our society and economy. However, progress to conquer or at least control it are underway and surely will be successful with time. The question to be asked is have we over reacted to Covid or are we just not very concerned about other significant causes of death?
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
