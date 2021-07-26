Letter: Covid cases soar among migrants in Rio Grande Valley, TX

The U.S. Border patrol has already encountered 1,000,000 migrants at the border this Fiscal Year. In the first two weeks of July, there were 135 apprehended migrants in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), Texas area, who tested positive for Covid. A 900% increase. The information was obtained exclusively from a slide distributed to RGV Border Patrol managers to share with agents to help them protect themselves from the virus. All of this when reports are that about 30,000 to 40,000 migrants monthly are crossing illegally into the country, slipping past Border Patrol agents because their attention and resources are focused on taking care of migrant families and children. You can logically extrapolate that some are carrying Covid strains and spreading it within America. Where is Biden's concern about this and the health and safety of Border Patrol agents?
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.