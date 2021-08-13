 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID cost and society responsibility
I have been reflecting on the economic impact of the COVID pandemic. What is our responsibility as a society to improve the health for all?

The U. S. has invested billions in immunity science and vaccines to protect our citizens. Our government has helped insulate pharmaceutical companies by purchasing vaccines to give to our citizens. Why do some leaders make this public health issue a political statement ‘wrapping themselves’ in the false flag of ‘freedom’?

FAIR Health is a database compiled from paid claims of Medicare, Medicaid, Private insurance and third party administrators. The average cost of hospitalization for COVID is $51,000 - $78,000 per case! A prolonged hospitalization escalates costs quickly. All of us have had to bear this cost.

Simple steps like masks, social distancing, and hand washing can help prevent and mitigate this virus. Is this not part of our responsibility as members of our society?

This is a public health issue not some political statement! Get vaccinated!

Neil R. West, M. D.

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

