Letter: Covid Deaths, etc.
Letter: Covid Deaths, etc.

I have mixed emotions about how our country is protecting American lives in these troubling times.

There is an unacceptable high daily death rate due to Covid-19 but with the new vaccines, it’s now declining. There is also a repugnantly high daily death rate due to legal abortion, but with the new president, it will soon be rising.

Our medical community is struggling to prevent the Covid death toll from exceeding a half million, while our society has all the scientific tools yet not the political will necessary to save the lives of twice that, each year of the soon-to-be born.

Let’s accomplish both.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

