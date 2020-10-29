 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID deaths
Do the math!

The 1918-1919 flu epidemic in the United States resulted in almost 218,000 deaths in a population of 103 million. The deaths constituted. .0065 percent of the population.

No vaccine was available. People were advised to wear masks, and in places masks were mandated by law. Many people refused to wear masks, asserting personal freedom and other reasons.

Covid can be spread when no symptoms are present, and so far 218,336 have died. Over 8 million have become ill with COVID. No vaccine is yet available. The U.S population is now 331 million. If the previous death rate applies, over 675,000 would die.

Even if you object to the precautions, doesn’t it make sense to wear a mask, wash hands, maintain social distance, and isolate upon travel or feeling ill to help preserve that many lives?

Gordon Beggs

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

