 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COVID debt
View Comments

Letter: COVID debt

  • Comments

Covid reporting is ridiculous. If someone is mortally wounded in a car wreck but also has covid, the death is reported as being from covid. This is an outright lie, pushed by federal authorities that started with Trump and continues with Biden. Is it any wonder that people do not trust government? This has also greatly divided us politically even more. We may be headed for another civil war as anger grows. The covid shot subject is a lightening rod. How about some truth?

Our national budget and debt are treated more like a monopoly game than a serious management of the peoples money. Except for a handful of Republicans in Washington, no-one is concerned about the debt which is probably never going to be paid off. Instead, handouts, (for votes), deepen the hole.

Yes, we need to drain the swamp...of all politicians in Washington.

Doug Morris

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: TUSD teaching anarchy

  • Updated

Tucson Unified School Districts recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News