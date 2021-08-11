Letter: COVID debt

Covid reporting is ridiculous. If someone is mortally wounded in a car wreck but also has covid, the death is reported as being from covid. This is an outright lie, pushed by federal authorities that started with Trump and continues with Biden. Is it any wonder that people do not trust government? This has also greatly divided us politically even more. We may be headed for another civil war as anger grows. The covid shot subject is a lightening rod. How about some truth?
Our national budget and debt are treated more like a monopoly game than a serious management of the peoples money. Except for a handful of Republicans in Washington, no-one is concerned about the debt which is probably never going to be paid off. Instead, handouts, (for votes), deepen the hole.
Yes, we need to drain the swamp...of all politicians in Washington.
Doug Morris
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.