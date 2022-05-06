 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: COVID endemic

  • Comments

Re: Apr. 22 op-ed, “Not so fast on closing COVID-19 book.”

The author, Nicolas Goldberg, has the reaction of a lot of liberals to the current endemic state of affairs. He bemoans the death of over a million Americans, but enjoys going out to restaurants and flying in a plane.

But liberals need to stifle their euphoria. They must put all their energy into thwarting the existential threat of Trumpers gaining and using power to destroy the America we love.

Liberals need to tell and retell their story. Liberal democracy means a free press, open elections and fair law enforcement. Trumpian government means a handcuffed press, restricted elections and biased law enforcement.

To stay true to the values of our Founding Fathers, say “No” to any Trumper running for government office.

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sex for K-3?????

It mystifies me that K-3 educators and schools feel they that have the authority , the time, and feel the need to educate these young children…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News