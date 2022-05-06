Letter: COVID endemic

Re: Apr. 22 op-ed, “Not so fast on closing COVID-19 book.”

The author, Nicolas Goldberg, has the reaction of a lot of liberals to the current endemic state of affairs. He bemoans the death of over a million Americans, but enjoys going out to restaurants and flying in a plane.

But liberals need to stifle their euphoria. They must put all their energy into thwarting the existential threat of Trumpers gaining and using power to destroy the America we love.

Liberals need to tell and retell their story. Liberal democracy means a free press, open elections and fair law enforcement. Trumpian government means a handcuffed press, restricted elections and biased law enforcement.

To stay true to the values of our Founding Fathers, say “No” to any Trumper running for government office.

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

