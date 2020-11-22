 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid in the news
Donald Trump shouted before the election that the Covid virus would be out of the news November 4th. All about him again like some kind of conspiracy to make him look bad. COVID is not out of the news and it’s getting much worse. Now that Trump isn’t spouting daily lies about the seriousness of the pandemic hopefully more Americans will wake up to reality and quit making simple helpful solutions a political issue.

Arthur Rogers

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

