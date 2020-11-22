Letter: Covid in the news

Donald Trump shouted before the election that the Covid virus would be out of the news November 4th. All about him again like some kind of conspiracy to make him look bad. COVID is not out of the news and it’s getting much worse. Now that Trump isn’t spouting daily lies about the seriousness of the pandemic hopefully more Americans will wake up to reality and quit making simple helpful solutions a political issue.
Arthur Rogers
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!