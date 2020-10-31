Letter: Covid in the United States

Among countries with extensive testing and reliable data reporting, such as France, Spain, and the UK, all have far more confirmed daily Covid cases than the US. As of October 28, for example, the US had 226.97 and France, 511.95 new cases per million population. Yet France, Spain and the UK all had lockdowns and other severe restrictions. Clearly their strategies were less effective in managing the spread of the virus than the approaches used here in the United States.
As a former professor of Logic, I suggest relying on facts, not fear.
kathleen assar
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
