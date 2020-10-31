 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid in the United States
View Comments

Letter: Covid in the United States

Among countries with extensive testing and reliable data reporting, such as France, Spain, and the UK, all have far more confirmed daily Covid cases than the US. As of October 28, for example, the US had 226.97 and France, 511.95 new cases per million population. Yet France, Spain and the UK all had lockdowns and other severe restrictions. Clearly their strategies were less effective in managing the spread of the virus than the approaches used here in the United States.

As a former professor of Logic, I suggest relying on facts, not fear.

kathleen assar

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News