Letter: Covid Indifference

Every day the media, all of the media, passes the word about how this disease is killing thousands. So when a vaccine was announced I expected the chant would change. It has, but surprisingly the public has also changed.
Nine million doses of the vaccine has been distributed, but less than two million doses have been administered, seven million more people could now be protected. Walgreens and CVS claimed to be the ones that would step up and save the community, but they are the reason that only a small percentage of eligible people have been protected.
Why are we not upset about their slowness? When asked about this a high-ranking federal official indicated that this would all change soon. Twenty million people would be administered to soon. Governor Ducey indicated that those 75 and older would be the next group to be processed. BS
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.