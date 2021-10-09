Letter: COVID is voter suppression

As over 85% of COVID cases and deaths are among the unvaccinated and these are predominantly in states that support Donald Trump, does he realize that he's risking his own base by not vigorously encouraging vaccinations and masking mandates.
The Republicans and Trump would benefit and the country could get enough people vaccinated to attain herd immunity if he were to come out publicly and say to non-vaxers something like "The Left and the Democrats don't want you to get vaccinated because they want you to get COVID so you die and can't vote for me." Isn't it ironic that by discouraging vaccination and COVID prevention measures through the spread of lies and misinformation Trump and the right have created their own form of reverse voter suppression.
Jeffrey Aronson
Northeast side
