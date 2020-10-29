 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid-Kool-Aid
View Comments

Letter: Covid-Kool-Aid

Like many people who love America, I’m fretting about the upcoming election. If Trump wins, whether honestly or through his vile efforts to cheat, it will be disastrous. But there could be an unexpected yet encouraging outcome. I call it the Trump Covid-Kool-Aid. Trump’s base already drinks it. They flout common sense guidelines and deny the severity of the pandemic. If Trump wins, we are promised rising cases of Covid and deepening turmoil for ailing Americans. And Trump’s super fans will bear lots of that pain. While the rest of us take precautions to protect families and friends, Trump’s base won’t. As the virus insidiously infiltrates every American street corner, those who won’t protect themselves will miraculously disappear from work, church, classrooms, from earth. If the virus has its way, Trump’s rabid following of hate-spewing Republicans will be devastated. In that, Trump will have done more to pave a return to decency than decent Americans might have imagined.

Mary Herman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News