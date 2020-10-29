Letter: Covid-Kool-Aid

Like many people who love America, I’m fretting about the upcoming election. If Trump wins, whether honestly or through his vile efforts to cheat, it will be disastrous. But there could be an unexpected yet encouraging outcome. I call it the Trump Covid-Kool-Aid. Trump’s base already drinks it. They flout common sense guidelines and deny the severity of the pandemic. If Trump wins, we are promised rising cases of Covid and deepening turmoil for ailing Americans. And Trump’s super fans will bear lots of that pain. While the rest of us take precautions to protect families and friends, Trump’s base won’t. As the virus insidiously infiltrates every American street corner, those who won’t protect themselves will miraculously disappear from work, church, classrooms, from earth. If the virus has its way, Trump’s rabid following of hate-spewing Republicans will be devastated. In that, Trump will have done more to pave a return to decency than decent Americans might have imagined.
Mary Herman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
