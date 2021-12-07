Letter: Covid mutations

This COVID virus will continue to mutate as long as it meets unvaccinated people. That’s what it does to survive.
If the virus keeps running into vaccinated people, it hits a wall and can’t keep spreading. Decreasing the number of infections in a community is the best way to prevent new variants from developing.
People in many countries are desperate for the vaccine and cant get it. Here in the United States disinformation and politics are holding up vaccinations.
Please please get your vaccination if you’ve not already done so. We’re all desperate to discard our masks and restrictions and return to normal life.
Violet Juodakis, MD retired
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.