Letter: Covid News Never Ends

In the August 22nd Sunday Tucson Daily Star there were twelve articles either about or related to Covid-19, from an analysis of Long-Haul Symptoms, to the discovery of Covid in deer. Twelve stories. This pandemic has monopolized the news (and our lives) for far longer than it should have. The solution, in the form of a safe and free vaccine, was made available to people in early 2021, and yet because too many people don't trust science, or have allowed rumors on social media to trump common sense, we still see another variant, another surge, and more deaths. Aren't you all heartily sick of hearing about Covid day and night? I know I am. Please get the vaccine and then we can read about more enlightening and interesting things going on in our community.
Karen Micallef
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.