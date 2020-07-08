Letter: Covid Not Trump's Concern

Trump's ongoing bewildered response in the face of the covid-19 pandemic is blatant evidence of his inability to lead. From Trump promising that "the problem goes away in April" and predicting "packed churches all over our country" on Easter Sunday to Vice President Mike Pence's claim that "by Memorial Day weekend we will have this coronavirus epidemic behind us" to Jared Kushner's pronouncement the country would be "really rocking again" by July because Americans were "on the other side of the medical aspect of this."
Per usual Trump tries to 'make problems go away' by disclaiming their existence. "Fake reality". Ignore and deny.
So now Trump is disavowing his responsibility and telling America to 'live with covid'. He has bigger concerns than what's best for the US public...getting re-elected.
Great leadership?? No. Laughably bereft? Yes. But it's not that funny.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
