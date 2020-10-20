 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COVID-nothing to fear
View Comments

Letter: COVID-nothing to fear

It was offensive to me, as someone who has just recently been diagnosed with Covid 19, to hear President Trump say, “do not fear the virus.” Following my diagnosis this past Saturday, I was advised to seek emergency medical help if I develop difficulty breathing. Otherwise, nothing else could be done. I believe the President’s care, as it should be, was at a little more advanced level. But please don’t try to tell me that their is nothing to fear or that we are all in this together!

Steve Searl

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News