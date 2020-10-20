Letter: COVID-nothing to fear

It was offensive to me, as someone who has just recently been diagnosed with Covid 19, to hear President Trump say, “do not fear the virus.” Following my diagnosis this past Saturday, I was advised to seek emergency medical help if I develop difficulty breathing. Otherwise, nothing else could be done. I believe the President’s care, as it should be, was at a little more advanced level. But please don’t try to tell me that their is nothing to fear or that we are all in this together!
Steve Searl
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
