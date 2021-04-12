 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid Passport - Good, Bad or Unnecessary?
View Comments

Letter: Covid Passport - Good, Bad or Unnecessary?

  • Comments

As we get close to the point when vaccine supply exceeds demand, the political conversation changes since we no longer need to discuss whether those who have made bad health choices in life, such as smokers, etc. should receive priority. Now ‘vaccine passports’ are the next flashpoint, with the left generally in support and the right against.

I say that passports are unnecessary. Government at all levels should continue to chip away at reducing vaccine hesitancy while fully opening the country. Americans should get vaccinated, unmask and resume pre-Covid life style.

Those that forego the jab make a personnel health choice and we wish them well.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: More letter writers are adding their voices to a growing chorus calling for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to drop her support of the Senate filibuster rule. Read those letters and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 6
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 6

  • Updated

LETTERS: Readers from across the political spectrum weigh in on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to rescind his state-wide mask declaration last week, and others offer their two cents on what to do with Reid Park in the latest Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News