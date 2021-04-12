Letter: Covid Passport - Good, Bad or Unnecessary?

As we get close to the point when vaccine supply exceeds demand, the political conversation changes since we no longer need to discuss whether those who have made bad health choices in life, such as smokers, etc. should receive priority. Now ‘vaccine passports’ are the next flashpoint, with the left generally in support and the right against.
I say that passports are unnecessary. Government at all levels should continue to chip away at reducing vaccine hesitancy while fully opening the country. Americans should get vaccinated, unmask and resume pre-Covid life style.
Those that forego the jab make a personnel health choice and we wish them well.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.