 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid relief/not all roses
View Comments

Letter: Covid relief/not all roses

  • Comments

No one reports on the things that are not helping the public. What does $200 million to the Institute of Museum & Library services or $270 million to the National Endowment of Arts & Humanities do to help the everyday American with their struggles. Also $100 million to Speakers Pelosi's district for a rail project and then they want a new bridge to Canada in Senator Schumer's district. Congress is out of touch with what is needed by the general public.

Gene Ruffalo

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor March 20
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor March 20

LETTERS: Has Mitch McConnell pulled a fast one of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? Does the Grand Canyon need more federal protection? Our letter writers take on these questions and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor March 18
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor March 18

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer asserts that Joe Biden and his historically diverse cabinet will have America in better hands than the previous occupant of the White House. That and more in our Thursday edition of Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News