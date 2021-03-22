Letter: Covid relief/not all roses

No one reports on the things that are not helping the public. What does $200 million to the Institute of Museum & Library services or $270 million to the National Endowment of Arts & Humanities do to help the everyday American with their struggles. Also $100 million to Speakers Pelosi's district for a rail project and then they want a new bridge to Canada in Senator Schumer's district. Congress is out of touch with what is needed by the general public.
Gene Ruffalo
North side
