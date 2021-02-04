Letter: Covid Relief Proposal

I agree that a stimulus and relief package is needed to support people, small businesses, and education. I have been a registered voting democrat for many years. The relief package proposed by President Biden needs trimming. This is a perfect time to work cooperatively with Republicans to craft a better proposal. We need to provide help without crippling our deficit to irreparable levels.
My husband and I are retired. We live frugally on our Social Security payments and my state retirement checks from being a teacher for many years. Our mortgage is paid off. We know how to live on a meager budget. We do not need more stimulus checks from the government. Those payments should limited to those who are out of work and are struggling.
Virginia Bohme
Midtown
