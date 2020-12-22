 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid relief relief. No, this is not a typo.
No, this is not a typo. It’s been six months plus one election of intense partisan negotiation since the first covid aid legislation was enacted and finally we now have a booster shot agreement. Both Democrats and Republicans should be “relieved”, but are we?

For this partisan the answer is absolutely no, but I realize that politics at its best or perhaps worst is sausage-making. We voters are told not to look at the ingredients, just eat it. Obama said that all elections have consequences and I agree. My political party is soon out of power, so I humbly say to Democrats, “Bon appétit”, but be aware that we are working on a new menu that does not include federal bailouts of all dysfunction in America under the guise of covid relief.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

