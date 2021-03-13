Letter: COVID relief/rescue plan on target

It was with pleasure, and relief for so many who are hurting, to learn the Senate passed Biden’s COVID relief/rescue bill. This will help ensure the safety of so many by including funds for: direct relief to individuals, assisting schools, reducing food insecurity, testing and vaccinations, assisting local governments, and by extending the moratorium evictions. And, I applaud the Democratic congressional leaders in their willingness to compromise with moderates and conservatives by reducing the income thresholds for those receiving the individual payment and, although I disagree with it, by making a 25% reduction in the weekly unemployment assistance. This is a great example of our government working for the people – just as intended. Finally, I ask those of you who didn’t have a negative financial impact from the pandemic to consider joining me in donating our individual payment to a non-profit that helping with housing/eviction relief or the local community food bank.
Sonja Stupel
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.