Letter: COVID Relief
Letter: COVID Relief

The Biden $1.9 T relief act is supported by 3/4 of Americans. It has perks, but it still surprising that so many people would support increasing the social safety net.

Going back to the 19th century the GOP has dominated the conversation about regulations for capitalism. The Great Depression produced laws to regulate capitalism that stymied the GOP for 40 years. But the tide turned again in the 1980's. Hyper-capitalism was the ideal and the social safety net was socialism. What followed? Huge tax cuts for the rich, recessions, monumental federal debt, and incompetent government.

The COVID pandemic has demonstrated that helping people is NOT socialism. Both the economy and effective government are essential to our way of life, and must be integrated so as to protect and serve all of us, rich and poor alike. Biden's relief package shows us that stimulating the economy helps people, and helping people stimulates the economy. Biden is truly "building back better".

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

