Letter: Covid risks for the unvaccinated

If you are not vaccinated because you think you can avoid Covid or just get over it, you may want to think again.
Covid long-haulers are those who recovered but remain severely debilitated from damage to their heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, nervous system, and PTSD. Their lives will never be the same.
Long-haulers include 73% of those who were never severely ill but suffer from chronic fatigue; shortness of breath; rapid heartbeat; chest, joint and muscle pain; inability to concentrate, depression; anxiety; memory loss, and distorted taste and smell. Their lives will never be the same.
The new Delta variant is extremely contagious and more severe. Your chances of becoming infected have sharply increased along with the likelihood of more serious illness and death. The unvaccinated now account for 99% of Covid deaths. Those most at risk are between 20-40.
Current vaccines are effective for Covid and its Delta variant. Go to www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you. Your life is worth protecting.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
