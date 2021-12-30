 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid Schadenfreude
View Comments

Letter: Covid Schadenfreude

  • Comments

I disagree with Megan Mcardle's op-ed about how people who chose vaccination feel about anti-vaxxed when they get covid and/or dies. Her take is that we wish them ill, or are satisfied when they get their comeuppance, so to speak. But, there is not any joy to be found in other people's misfortunes, which has a particular word: schadenfreude. We cannot predict consequences of some things with certainty, but the vaccine has been offered to everyone, free of charge for more than 8 months and an estimated 1 million lives have been saved. Now anti-vaxxers feel discrimination for their decisions about the vaccine and masking that are contrary to the public health advice. I find it especially egregious to see their pride in their choice because it endangers us all by keeping covid variants going and making it unsafe for everyone. So, anti-vaxxers, I feel like you own your choice and the consequences suffered by us all. And, that is a tough nut to crack.

Mary Andersen

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News