Letter: COVID stupid

It appears the Supreme Court will view OSHA's vaccination requirement an overreach. At the state level, however, such a requirement would likely be permissible. But not allowing a federal vaccination mandate, means shifting responsibility to states, which have demonstrated an unwillingness to seriously address COVID. Just today I heard on public radio that when the AZ congress reconvenes, today, there will be no mask requirement and no social distancing requirement. The current variant of COVID is supposedly so contagious, the CDC is saying cloth masks don't cut it, you need a N95 type mask. And the state/local level, where the Supreme Court is going to say the fight needs to take place , is the same place that drops masking and social distancing when Omicron is surging. We truly are one very stupid species.
Norman Patten
Midtown
