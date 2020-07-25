Letter: Covid surge from Mexico and recent protests, not just reopenings

Three of the states with big spikes in Covid19 are along the border, California, Arizona, and Texas. Dr. Atlas of the Hoover Institute believes that is due to people coming in from Mexico and the recent protests by young people, not just states reopening. Mexico has had a surge in virus cases and the government is accused of under reporting cases and deaths. Covid19 testing is very limited. Hospitals in southern CA have been overwhelmed with patients coming from Mexico. Ambulances are called to the border to pick up patients. The border is open to folks crossing who are U.S. citizens or who are Legal Permanent Residents. The mayor of Los Angeles has admitted that recent protests there caused a spike in virus cases. In Washington, D.C., 200,000 came from across the country to protest. Atlanta has seen spikes in the virus, Mayor Bottoms, who walked with protesters, has tested positive. Most recent virus cases in America have been younger adults not wearing masks or social distancing.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!