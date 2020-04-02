Letter: COVID Testing

Re: State: Broad Testing Not Critical. Really? The first critical action should be to test everyone possible. How else can we determine the scope of the problem? The second critical action is to identify where people who tested positive for COVID 19 are located. It does no good to say we have 12 cases in Pima County. Your next door neighbor could have the virus and you wouldn’t know. Why are these the most critical? Without that knowledge we will compound the problem by those who are infected but haven’t got the symptoms and might be infecting others who come into contact with them. South Korea developed in January detection kits that are widely deployed. Quarantine measures were enacted and an app developed that publicly informs citizens of known cases within 100 meters of where they are. We need masks, respirators and facilities to treat people that need them. South Korea seems to have the problem under control. The U.S. doesn’t.
Michael Mount
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
