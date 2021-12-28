 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid & the BRain
View Comments

Letter: Covid & the BRain

  • Comments

Dear Sirs:

I hope you will seriously consider printing this, as you seem to emphasize facts!

Well, here is a fact from this morning's newspaper ( see page A3)." Researchers now posit that infection of the respiratory system may result in an early 'viremic' phase in which the virus is present in the bloodstream and is seeded throughout the blood-brain barrier, even in patients experiencing MILD or no symptoms One juvenile was found on autopsy to have likely died from seizure complications."

Here's my question. Why do folks insist on entering a cancer treatment facility, store, or an other business, with out a mask OR are seen wearing it below their NOSE or hanging around their neck? Does anyone actually want Covid in their brain?! The nose is the actual beginning of the respiratory tract! Hello?!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News