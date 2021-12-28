Letter: Covid & the BRain

Dear Sirs:
I hope you will seriously consider printing this, as you seem to emphasize facts!
Well, here is a fact from this morning's newspaper ( see page A3)." Researchers now posit that infection of the respiratory system may result in an early 'viremic' phase in which the virus is present in the bloodstream and is seeded throughout the blood-brain barrier, even in patients experiencing MILD or no symptoms One juvenile was found on autopsy to have likely died from seizure complications."
Here's my question. Why do folks insist on entering a cancer treatment facility, store, or an other business, with out a mask OR are seen wearing it below their NOSE or hanging around their neck? Does anyone actually want Covid in their brain?! The nose is the actual beginning of the respiratory tract! Hello?!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.