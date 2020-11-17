Letter: Covid-Tracking?

While the numbers of people suffering from Covid grew there was a lot of conversation about testing. tracking and a cure. Testing has increased and is common everywhere (quality?) and a vaccine is on the horizon optimism grows. Meanwhile, the easiest, and the cheapest element is hardly mentioned.
Is anyone doing Covid tracking? If it is worthwhile let's do it, if it is not worthwhile let us stop talking about it.
I am college-trained in Accounting and Nursing and retired. My colleagues and I are available as volunteers.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!