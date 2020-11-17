 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid-Tracking?
Letter: Covid-Tracking?

While the numbers of people suffering from Covid grew there was a lot of conversation about testing. tracking and a cure. Testing has increased and is common everywhere (quality?) and a vaccine is on the horizon optimism grows. Meanwhile, the easiest, and the cheapest element is hardly mentioned.

Is anyone doing Covid tracking? If it is worthwhile let's do it, if it is not worthwhile let us stop talking about it.

I am college-trained in Accounting and Nursing and retired. My colleagues and I are available as volunteers.

Michael Ullery

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

