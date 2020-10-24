 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID Travel Bans Didn't Work
Trump boasts that he acted early to block COVID by Implementing travel bans from China & Europe. Although well-meaning, the travel bans didn't work.

The "bans" didn't completely block all travel from China/Europe because thousands of exceptions were made for returning US citizens (and rightly so).

However, the implementation of the bans was botched and had 2 major flaws. No attempt was made to test returnees to determine if they were infected with COVID. No attempt was made to isolate/quarantine the returnees who were contagious.

Because of these fatal flaws, countless (thousands?) of COVID infected returnees scattered across the country and spread the virus to their hometowns far and wide.

Because he botched the implementation, Trump's COVID Travel Bans did not work, did not stop the virus and did not protect us!

Wes Clark

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

