Letter: COVID Vaccination Arithmetic and Finger-pointng

It is a huge task to vaccinate enough people for herd immunity, but our leaders are not yet doing enough to report how long this effort will really take. Worse, over half of the allocated vaccine in Arizona has not been administered on any day this year, and no one responsible has clearly explained why.
When will vaccination produce herd immunity? Not soon. Moderna and Pfizer are contracted to produce 100 million double doses by the end of July. This will be cover less than a third of the US. Unless currently unapproved Astrazenica and Johnson & Johnson come through with 131 million single dose vaccinations by July 31, we will still be enduring COVID beyond then. They probably won't supply this much by then, since they haven't even yet been approved. Moreover, no one has yet been able to ensure all available doses are promptly administered.
Lew Miller
Marana
