Letter: Covid Vaccinations

I just don't get it. I thought the Cult leader was the one who instituted the 'Warp Speed' program to get a vaccination made to save the country, maybe the world. It actually worked but now those followers won't get vaccinated. Why? With the many variants flaring around the country, putting more people in the hospital, is stupid just taking over. I thought these people followed blindly the snake oil salesman, but they won't get vaccinated.
Vaccinations have been solving disease problems for decades. Remember polio. Remember measles. All the different childhood diseases we got immunity from. Sure no vaccine is 100% without potential problems, but it's far less than the disease.
Come on people, remove your heads from the ground, join the human race again and help end the horror. It isn't political, it's common sense.
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.