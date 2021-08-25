Letter: Covid Vaccinations

For months now I’ve read the attacks against Conservatives and the unvaccinated in the opinion section of this paper. Many have said they deserve to have medical care withheld should they get sick from Covid simply because they chose not to get the vaccine.
Where is the same outrage for the obese person who chooses to eat fried and fast foods? Or for the smoker with respiratory issues?
I suggest the attacks are merely because the unvaccinated are believed to be Conservative Trumpers who deserve a tragic fate.
I am vaccinated and I have many friends both Conservative and Liberal who for personal reasons chose not to get vaccinated.
Stop with the attacks and respect those who believe in my body, my choice.
Tom Peña
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.