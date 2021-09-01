 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid vaccinations
Letter: Covid vaccinations

I'd like to mention the 30% of Americans who have volunteered to be the control group for national Covid research. They have played a major part in showing that social distancing, masking and vaccinations really do work. I know they risk becoming very sick or dying from their efforts, so I empathize. I hope their participation ends before their children become infected with this awful virus. Nothing is more tragic than watching a child choke in an ICU. They're in my thoughts.

Carl Evertsbusch

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

