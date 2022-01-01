Letter: COVID vaccinations

Ok, my patience is now running thin as to the unvaccinated. Shame on you and the selfishness of not respecting the pleasure and privileges' of living in a social and gregarious community. Selfish for your family and friends, selfish for the very overworked healthcare workers, selfish for the grocery and retail workers and co-workers that your come in contact with, and selfish for those like myself who are compromised while the hospitals and urgent cares are overwhelmed with your ilk. Over 90% of the COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated persons. Deaths even greater. Heart patients, cancer patients, pregnant women are either denied admittance or shuttled to other locations for emergency services. Shame on you. Unless it is truly a religious or an honestly based health concern please for dang sake get vaccinated. We must be committed to getting the whole world vaccinated or this pandemic will continue indefinitely as the virus continues to mutate. And you are the cause. Please be compassionate and do the right thing.
John Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.