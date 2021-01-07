 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid Vaccine - order
View Comments

Letter: Covid Vaccine - order

I agree with the decision to make the Corona Virus vaccine first available to 'front-line' health care, and public safety workers, people confined to nursing homes and others, who must come face to face, with the public. I think all those, closely confined, and unable to 'socially distance' should also be considered for the front of the line. Those people in shelters, jails and prisons, who do not have the 'option' of keeping 'apart', should go before me (an elderly citizen).

Vade P. Henderson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more…

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News