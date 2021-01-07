Letter: Covid Vaccine - order

I agree with the decision to make the Corona Virus vaccine first available to 'front-line' health care, and public safety workers, people confined to nursing homes and others, who must come face to face, with the public. I think all those, closely confined, and unable to 'socially distance' should also be considered for the front of the line. Those people in shelters, jails and prisons, who do not have the 'option' of keeping 'apart', should go before me (an elderly citizen).
Vade P. Henderson
West side
