Letter: COVID vaccine denial

We have two-thirds of a million Americans dead by COVID-19, many of them by their own choice. COVID-19 is a terrible disease of suffering, of possible long-term consequences for survivors, and of possible death. Millions of people are choosing to take this risk rather than take the vaccine. Some use superstitious beliefs to justify it. What, the vaccine makes you magnetic? It changes your DNA? What does it do, make you grow two heads? Why don’t you use the one you have? Some are getting caught by their choice and they lose time in the hospital, simply trying to breathe and to live. The cost is large, but they won’t pay it. We’ll pay it, bit by bit, month by month, year by year. They tie up a hospital ICU bed and nurses and doctors. Everybody else who has a heart attack, accident injuries, stroke, or anything else is blocked by what they have done.
George Yost
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.