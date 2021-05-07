Letter: Covid Vaccine Hesitancy

As of March the voluntary suspension of covid deductibles by insurance companies is being quietly lifted. The reasons for insurance companies not charging last year or complex and involve the ACA requirements. Most people believe that if they get sick the bill is free or the government pays. Both or misconception because the media failed to explain the reality.
Get a vaccine for free or pay the bill. If this doesn't motivate you to be vaccinated then I wish you the best of luck dealing with insurance companies. By the end of summer this will be the biggest motivator for the hesitant to get a shot.
James White
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.