Letter: Covid Vaccine
Today I received my second Pfizer vaccine at the University of Arizona, and was surprised to find myself getting emotional. That final injection played a big part, of course, as it was such a relief to have this behind me. But I think what really got to me was watching all the young college volunteers working with precision, but always treating each client with respect, kindness, and patience throughout the process. I was impressed and overwhelmed by their generous spirits. Thank you U of A volunteers. You are humanity at its best and a refreshing reversal from the long uncertainty that brought out anxiety and fear. I thank each and every one of you. You touched my heart.

Diane Hawthorne

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

