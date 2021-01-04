Letter: COVID Vaccine

When I learned that Moderna was looking for elders to participate in COVID vaccine trials, I didn’t hesitate to volunteer. Doing something positive brought a sense of purpose and order to uncertain times.
Although this study is a double blind, I knew I received the real vaccine from the reactions I experienced. The first injection made my arm sore and red and itched for a day. The second injection created a red area and one day of fatigue.
I think about no longer having wards of polio victims in iron lungs or outbreaks of small pox because vaccines have been developed. This vaccine does not use a dead virus, but a messenger protein sent to your RNA to teach the body to produce protective antibodies. You CANNOT get COVID from this process.
Masks help, distancing helps. Now, roll up your sleeve, protect yourself, your loved ones, and those who work to keep us all alive and well.
Joan Kelley
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.