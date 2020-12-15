 Skip to main content
Letter: covid vaccine
Well it’s started. People jockeying for position to receive the covid vaccine. At least four guest

editorials have appeared in the Star recently. Some say it should be the physically and mentally

impaired, some say people of color, some say teachers, others say persons in nursing homes. I’d

like to give another perspective.

The vaccine should be given to those who make our country run properly. First, the healthcare

professionals who put their lives on the line daily. Second, our police and firemen. Third,

elected national, state and local officials. Fourth, essential jobs that interact with the public on a

daily basis.

Only then should we consider persons that suffer most. Fifth, persons in nursing homes. Sixth,

the aged, in reverse order of age, 90s first, 60s last. Last, regular professions such as teachers and

restaurant workers, because these occupations can remain shut down as long as necessarry.

Al Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

