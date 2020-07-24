Letter: Covid virus resurgence worldwide
View Comments

Letter: Covid virus resurgence worldwide

America is not the only country in the world with a resurgence of the Covid virus, although the Democrat news media would like you to think so and blame Trump. In fact, there have been spikes in cases in China, Hong Kong, S. Korea. Australia and in Europe. Brazil and Mexico continue to experience high rates of cases. All Trump's fault right! Look, it was inevitable that once the world reopened, that cases would spike again! Human beings are social animals and cannot tolerate being locked down indefinitely. America has 50 states with as many governors determining their openings. In May, the White House and the CDC issued opening guidelines to states. Some have abided by those guidelines, others have not. Again, that is not not Trump's fault. Our national economy could not continue in a lock down mode, unemployment was almost at 20%, millions had lost their jobs and thousands of businesses had closed, some will never reopen. The balance is to practice social distancing measures with the reopening.

Ben Edwards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News