Letter: Covid virus resurgence worldwide

America is not the only country in the world with a resurgence of the Covid virus, although the Democrat news media would like you to think so and blame Trump. In fact, there have been spikes in cases in China, Hong Kong, S. Korea. Australia and in Europe. Brazil and Mexico continue to experience high rates of cases. All Trump's fault right! Look, it was inevitable that once the world reopened, that cases would spike again! Human beings are social animals and cannot tolerate being locked down indefinitely. America has 50 states with as many governors determining their openings. In May, the White House and the CDC issued opening guidelines to states. Some have abided by those guidelines, others have not. Again, that is not not Trump's fault. Our national economy could not continue in a lock down mode, unemployment was almost at 20%, millions had lost their jobs and thousands of businesses had closed, some will never reopen. The balance is to practice social distancing measures with the reopening.
Ben Edwards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
