Letter: covid what else??

AZDHS noted AZ is doing slightly better with 18% decrease in Covid deaths and 27% drop in cases in july but it should be noted that testing has also dropped by 15% .USA is conducting fewer than 5 million tests per week which is far lower than the 30 million that scientists say is need to control the pandemic. Trump administration and many Republican governors have disregarded data regarding need for widespread testing and precautions regarding mandatory mask wearing. Now, data regarding cases and deaths that used to go to CDC is being rerouted to secret White house database that uses different metrics and cannot be easily accessed by scientists. Trump continues to downplay testing for Americans while EVERYONE around him gets tested frequently without symptoms.
States and institutions are left to scramble for themselves for PPE and timely testing. Yet Trump and his republican senate continue to refuse to coordinate a national plan and hope it will all just " Disappear" ignoring experts.
Marilyn Orenstein
North side
