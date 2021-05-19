Letter: COVID

Not all of us that have not been vaccinated have a choice. I believe in vaccinations so even though I was a little worried due to the fact that I can't get the flu vaccine I went to a site to get the COVID vaccine. Two nurses and a pharmacist looked at my age (77) and problems with the flu vaccine and a severe allergy to an octreotide injection that it was best I not receive the COVID vaccine as it probably would make me very ill or die. It was left up to me as a final decision but was recommended I not get. I am not disabled nor have any other underlying conditions but decided not to get. PLEASE remember that there are many people who wish to get the vaccine but due to circumstances can't receive.
Patricia Pulido
Southeast side
