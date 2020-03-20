Letter: COVID 19

Shame on the media for supporting the lies of our Government in regards to this pandemic. Both are still trying to convince us that control is possible, which goes against the definition of pandemic. In order for any type of control to be realized, the safeguards being suggested now needed to be implemented with patient zero through possibly patient twenty, After patient 2,000, the shear numbers of others exposed is out of control. Yet, instead of following European countries that have told their citizens that 80% of them will likely contact the virus, and working on dealing with that fact, our Government continues to deny and downplay the virus itself. With testing not happening with any consistency yet, and likely for weeks, and the fact that this virus has coincided with flu and allergy season, many of us may already had it and didn't know it.
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.