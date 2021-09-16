 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid
Letter: Covid

Thank you covid believers for;

Wearing your masks to protect our frail, elderly and children so they might breath without a respirator.

Agreeing to get vaccinated for our public health and not insisting your rights are being trampled on.

Looking forward and appreciating the fact with freedom comes responsibility for all.

Not burdening our healthcare workers and not allowing non-covid patients to be sent far away to receive health care.

Not contributing to the health care costs that our insurance companies will pass on to all consumers.

Educating yourselves off social media and finding credible sites that speak credible information.

Not letting your friends die with the misinformation

Continuing to get the word out to help move us up from #40 of the top 50 vaccinated countries.

Susan Bennett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

